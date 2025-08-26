Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas War: What to know

Ceasefire negotiations continue as Israel readies the launch of a major military offensive in Gaza City amid growing domestic and international condemnation and a dire humanitarian crisis.

By: Alex Cameron

-

As of late August, the Israel-Hamas conflict remains unresolved, with ceasefire talks jeopardized by the Israeli government's decision to launch a major military offensive in Gaza City. There is growing domestic and international outrage over attacks on civilians and aid workers, as well as a deepening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

Escalation of Israeli military operations

Offensive in Gaza City: Israel has launched a major offensive to seize control of Gaza City, marking a significant expansion of military operations. In mid-August, the military issued new evacuation orders and intensified bombardments in the city's eastern suburbs, causing thousands to flee.. Contradictory strategies: The offensive conflicts with a 60-day ceasefire deal proposed by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, which Hamas accepted in mid-August. Israel has yet to formally respond to the deal, and critics argue the military escalation undermines the potential for a truce. Reservist call-up: The Israeli military has called up 60,000 reservists in preparation for the Gaza City offensive.

Worsening humanitarian crisis

Hospital attack: A recent Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed at least 20 people, including five journalists and various medical staff. The Israeli military is investigating the incident and, preliminarily, has stated it was targeting a Hamas camera (used to surveille Israeli troop movements) and people identified as militants. Famine and malnutrition: United Nations food security experts last week formally declared a famine is occurring in Gaza City and is expected to spread south. UN officials warn that nearly one in three children in Gaza City is acutely malnourished. The Israeli military rejects this assertion, saying the UN report is biased and based on Hamas lies. Aid blockades: International organizations report that Israel continues to systematically obstruct aid deliveries and has banned the UN's main relief agency (UNRWA) from bringing aid into Gaza since March 2025..

International and domestic reactions