Lankford talks National Guard in D.C., the redistricting process, and projects for Oklahoma military facilities

Senator James Lankford discussed crime in Washington, D.C., redistricting in Texas and California, military investments in Oklahoma, and VA record modernization.

By: Graham Dowers

U.S. Senator James Lankford sat down for an in-studio interview to discuss a wide range of issues affecting Oklahoma and the nation.

Lankford offered his view of the role of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., new federal investments in Oklahoma military installations, ongoing debates over redistricting in Texas and California, as well as the question of the balance of authority between national and local governments.

Lankford also explained efforts to modernize outdated VA medical record systems and described progress toward expanding childcare services for servicemembers.

The following Q&A provides his remarks on these topics in his own words.

Is using the National Guard in Washington, D.C., the best approach for addressing crime?

Lankford said Washington, D.C.'s unique status as a federal enclave allows the president to call up the National Guard during high crime, noting rising assaults, carjackings and thefts near the Capitol. Lankford said federal agencies like the FBI, DEA, and ICE are leading law enforcement efforts, while the National Guard provides only logistical support.

"People are saying crime is coming down there, but I would tell you the number of carjackings, the number of assaults—I've had a staff member on my own team that's been assaulted on the street, just blocks from the Capitol. The number of vehicles that are stolen... There is a very real crime problem that's happening in Washington, D.C.," Lankford said.

What about the idea of using the National Guard in other U.S. cities?

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said on CBS that cities are open to federal partnerships to improve public safety, but emphasized that local governments should remain at the center of decision-making. Holt also serves as the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and stresses that local leadership and control are essential when it comes to public safety and policing.

Lankford agreed with Holt's point on local control, while also acknowledging the federal government's role if crime rates spiral beyond what cities can manage. Lankford said law enforcement practices vary across the country, citing differences between Oklahoma City, Chicago, and San Francisco. Lankford says that each community is responsible for managing its own crime challenges and that federal support can serve as backup if needed.

"Local police are in charge. Local communities are definitely in charge of law enforcement and of managing crime in different cities," Lankford said.

What is your take on the redistricting process in Texas?

Lankford said redistricting is a normal process tied to the census, but some states allow it more frequently because of rapid population growth. Lankford said Texas appears to be adding Republican-leaning seats, but also said that it's the voters who ultimately decide that.

"There's lots of different districts that people say it's going to be this way, and it ends up being very, very different. So we'll allow the voters in Texas to be able to decide the direction it's going to go," Lankford said.

Lankford also pointed out that California may attempt to change its system by eliminating its independent redistricting committee, but doubted voters there would support this move.

What federal investments are coming to Oklahoma through appropriations?

Lankford highlighted several projects, starting with Tinker Air Force Base.

"It's very, very important, not only just for housing, for what's actually happening there. Some of the base work that's actually going on there, the construction of new hangars... We've seen incredible job growth happen around Tinker, and it's very important to be able to maintain that," Lankford said.

Lankford said similar investments are underway at the McAlester Army Ammunition Depot, Fort Sill, Enid and Altus, including a new elementary school for military families in Altus.

What can you tell us about the modernization of VA records?

Lankford said his office discovered the VA is still mailing veterans their medical records on compact discs, a method outdated and often unusable on modern devices. Lankford explained that the practice costs taxpayers $15 per disc, and it makes it harder for veterans to access their information.

"They should be able to email those files to them for their medical records for them to get it immediately, and to actually have an informant that's cheaper for the federal taxpayer, and a lot better for the veteran," Lankford said.

Lankford also said that efforts are underway to modernize the system nationwide.

