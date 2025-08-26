What should I ask at my doctor's appointment?

Doctors share common patient mistakes during doctor's appointments. Here is how you can improve your treatment with effective dialogue.

By: Destini Pittman

The average doctor’s appointment lasts just 18 minutes, but experts say many patients don’t use that time wisely.

Research shows some of the most common mistakes include:

Not being prepared Not prioritizing questions Not mentioning supplements, herbs or drugs being taken Not doing research Not speaking up

Bringing these things up with your doctor can improve treatment.

“We like for them to have knowledge about where their disease process is,” said Dr. Tirrell Johnson with the Orlando Health Cancer Institute.

Doctors say one question can even be lifesaving.

“One of the most important questions they can ask if they have cancer is, ‘Are there any clinical trials that are available for my disease state?’” Johnson said.

It’s also critical to follow through with your doctor. Don’t stop taking medication just because you feel better, and always follow up on test results.

When patients team up with their physicians openly and proactively, they give themselves the best chance at better health