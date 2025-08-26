Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect in decade-old shooting

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office renews search for suspect in 13-year-old Spencer bar homicide. Jean-Ciar Anton Pierce died in Shakers Sports Bar shooting.

By: Taylor Jorgensen

-

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting, 13 years ago.

Deputies say Jean-Ciar Anton Pierce was in the parking lot of the now-closed “Shakers Sports Bar” in Spencer when gunfire broke out. Pierce was struck in the chin and chest. He died from his injuries.

Investigators say there were more than 200 witnesses to the fight, but very few people have been willing to talk.

If you have any information about the murder, call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-7131017.