Oklahoma A.G. Gentner Drummond joins letter to DEA asking to ban "Designer Xanax"

Oklahoma A.G. Gentner Drummond joins A.G.'s from 20 other states to ask the DEA to ban Bromazolam.

By: Brandon Coons

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to take emergency action and ban Bromazolam.

The drug known as “Designer Xanax,” is increasingly contributing to overdose deaths across the U.S. and poses a growing threat to public health in Oklahoma. Naloxone, or Narcan, is ineffective against Bromazolam overdoses, further highlighting the dangers associated with its use, according to Drummond.

He and 20 other state A.G.s wrote a letter to the DEA asking it to schedule Bromazolam under the Controlled Substances Act.

“Every day we delay scheduling Bromazolam is another day this lethal substance remains accessible to those who would exploit and endanger our citizens,” said Drummond. He also says, taking emergency action would help law enforcement remove the drug from circulation, give prosecutors the tools to hold traffickers accountable, and send a clear signal it has no place on the streets of America’s neighborhoods.

