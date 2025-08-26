OKC crime sweep: Multi-agency raid nabs 119, including murder suspects

Police raids across Oklahoma City sent more than 100 violent criminals, including homicide suspects to jail this month.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Police raids across Oklahoma City sent more than 100 violent criminals, including homicide suspects to jail this month. Suspects arrested in the warrant sweeps could face state and federal charges.

"Operation Fair Game" Targets Felony Crimes

"Operation Fair Game" was a multi-agency operation involving Oklahoma City police, along with other local, state, and federal agencies. The operation started August 14 and wraps up August 27

One by one, 119 people wanted for felony crimes were taken into custody across the city this month.

“Those people were walking the streets of Oklahoma City and who knows what crimes they would have committed if not apprehended,” said Chief Ron Bacy, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Law enforcement teamed up to arrest eight homicide suspects. One of the suspects apprehended was Tyler Waterman. He was accused of shooting and killing a man in southwest Oklahoma City last week, leaving the victim's body in the bed of a truck.

The arrests did not stop there.

“Eighteen for some type of felony assault which included a number of domestic violence. Twelve were narcotics violations, 29 involved the unlawful possession of weapons,” said Johhny Kuhlman, U.S. Marshals Service. “There were 22 firearms seized, which gives you an idea of how many guns are out there on the streets.”

Federal Prosecution

Many of those cases will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Oklahoma for federal prosecution.

“We will be reviewing these cases particularly those with firearms and narcotics that were found,” said Robert Troester, U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Oklahoma. “To determine whether federal charges are also going to be appropriate.”

Officers in the Streets

Authorities said it took a large amount of on-the-street manpower to make the operation work.

“I would say the average day was somewhere between 50 and 70 officers out during the day and equal number out in the evening,” said Kuhlman.

Kuhlman and other agency heads deemed the operation a success.

“Oklahoma City is a safer place tonight because of this effort,” said Bacy.

Officials said Oklahoma City police and the other agencies are already planning the next large-scale, multi-agency warrant sweep.

Police seized Fentanyl and methamphetamine during the warrant arrests. Along with the violent crime arrests, officers also cleared an additional 81 warrants.

"Operation Fair Game" Numbers Breakdown

119 physical arrests 81 cleared warrants 22 firearms seized 12.19 oz of methamphetamine 6.13 oz of fentanyl

Crimes