City of Oklahoma City announces closures, service changes for Labor Day

Several city services and facilities will be closed or operate on adjusted schedules on Monday, Sept. 1, in observance of Labor Day, Oklahoma City officials announced.

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 1:32 pm

By: Anna Denison


Oklahoma City -

There will be no trash or recycling collection on the holiday. Curbside pickup will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 3, as the make-up day. Bulky waste will be collected as usual.

Public transit riders can ride for free on Labor Day aboard OKC buses, the OKC Streetcar, RAPID, and OKC PLUS Zone 1 ADA Paratransit.

EMBARK buses and OKC PLUS will operate on a weekend schedule, while the streetcar will run on its regular schedule until midnight. RAPID will run every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

EMBARK’s Transit Center Customer Service and the 235-RIDE Call Center will be closed. The 235-PLUS Call Center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City offices, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center, Animal Welfare, and Municipal Court will also be closed. Court payments may be made online at okc.gov, and information about posting bonds is available at okc.gov/courts.

All OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers, and family aquatic centers will be closed. However, outdoor parks will remain open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Martin Park Nature Center, the Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center, and the Ed Lycan Conservatory will be closed; however, the outdoor grounds will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about city services, visit okc.gov.
