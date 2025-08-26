Oklahoma City Thunder launch college ambassador program for students

The Oklahoma City Thunder are recruiting college ambassadors for the upcoming season, offering students free gear and game tickets.

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 12:26 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder is giving students a chance to get involved with the team this season through its college ambassador program.

Ambassadors will be responsible for engaging fellow students on their campuses by sharing and promoting key Thunder moments. In return, students will receive Thunder merchandise and game tickets.

Related: OKC Thunder bring educational programs to schools across the state.

Students interested in applying can visit the NBA's official Thunder ambassador website.
