Oklahoma City Thunder launch college ambassador program for students

By: Graham Dowers

The Oklahoma City Thunder is giving students a chance to get involved with the team this season through its college ambassador program.

Ambassadors will be responsible for engaging fellow students on their campuses by sharing and promoting key Thunder moments. In return, students will receive Thunder merchandise and game tickets.

Students interested in applying can visit the NBA's official Thunder ambassador website.