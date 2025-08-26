Oklahoma City Council approves contract to house inmates in Cleveland County jail

Oklahoma City has approved a contract to house inmates with minor charges at the Cleveland County Detention Center at $68 per day.

By: Graham Dowers

The Oklahoma City Council has unanimously approved a jail services contract with Cleveland County, expanding the city's options for housing inmates.

Related: OKC inmates could be sent to Cleveland Co. Jail under new agreement

The agreement allows inmates facing minor city charges to be transported and held at the Cleveland County Detention Center. Under the contract, Oklahoma City will pay $68 per inmate per day.

Officials estimate the total cost will be nearly $12,000 over the next six months.

The move follows a council decision earlier this year to expand housing options for city inmates beyond Oklahoma City limits.

In a statement, the Oklahoma City Police Department said,

With the approval of the Oklahoma City Council, the Oklahoma City Police Department has entered into a six-month agreement with the Cleveland County Detention Center to house individuals arrested in Oklahoma City, within Cleveland County, on municipal charges. This agreement was established to assist with the efficient booking and housing of arrestees. It serves as an additional option to the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Approximately 125 square miles of Oklahoma City are located within Cleveland County, making this a practical and strategic arrangement. By expanding its detention capacity through this partnership, the department is better positioned to meet current and future demands while continuing to uphold its mission of protecting and serving the community.