OKC burglary investigators ask for public's help in truck theft case

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 11:26 am
Burglary investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man involved in a truck theft in southwest Oklahoma City.
Image Provided By: Oklahoma City Police Department
Police say the suspect and another man, who has already been identified, were caught on camera stealing $2,000 worth of tools from the back of a truck near Southwest 29th Street and South Agnew Avenue.
Image Provided By: Oklahoma City Police Department
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online at okccrimetips.com.
Image Provided By: Oklahoma City Police Department
