OKC burglary investigators ask for public's help in truck theft case

Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera stealing $2,000 in tools from a truck near S. Agnew.

By: Graham Dowers

Burglary investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man involved in a truck theft in southwest Oklahoma City.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma City Police Department

Police say the suspect and another man, who has already been identified, were caught on camera stealing $2,000 worth of tools from the back of a truck near Southwest 29th Street and South Agnew Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online at okccrimetips.com.

