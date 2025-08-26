OKC burglary investigators ask for public's help in truck theft case

Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera stealing $2,000 in tools from a truck near S. Agnew.

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 11:26 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Burglary investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man involved in a truck theft in southwest Oklahoma City.

Car Theft SuspectImage Provided By: Oklahoma City Police Department

Police say the suspect and another man, who has already been identified, were caught on camera stealing $2,000 worth of tools from the back of a truck near Southwest 29th Street and South Agnew Avenue.

Car Theft SuspectImage Provided By: Oklahoma City Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online at okccrimetips.com.

Car Theft SuspectImage Provided By: Oklahoma City Police Department
