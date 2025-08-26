OKC Zoo shares painted dog conservation efforts and upcoming events

On World Painted Dog Day, the Oklahoma City Zoo celebrates its African Painted Dogs and wants to support the community's love for dogs with future events.

By: Addie Crawford

-

The Oklahoma City Zoo has been caring for African painted dogs since 1972 and currently has six animals that reside in two separate packs at Expedition Africa and Predator Pass.

African painted dogs live in tight-knit packs and rely on one another to succeed, but they face serious threats from snares, roads, and disease.

The Zoo is a proud participant in the AZA's Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) program for African painted dogs. The Zoo's Curator of Carnivores is a member of the steering committee for the program, working to raise conservation awareness for this iconic African species.

OKC Animal Welfare's Adoption Event At The Zoo

There will be a dog adoption event on Saturday, September 6, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to help the Zoo's friends at OKC Animal Welfare.

This is for guests to connect with dogs of all kinds to ultimately find their forever homes.

Adoption fees are waived, and all adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on age-appropriate vaccinations!

Meet Clifford The Big Red Dog

Clifford the Big Red Dog is coming to the Zoo on Saturday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The OKC Zoo and Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) are excited to host this special meet-and-greet with PBS KIDS’ character Clifford the Red Dog, complete with photo opportunities and educational activities for kids 11 and under, taking place in the Zoo’s Love’s Pachyderm Building.

Regular Zoo admission is required, while the OETA-sponsored activities are free and open to all ages.

Register here.