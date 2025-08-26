Operation Fair Game: 119 arrested in multi-day felony warrant sweep across OKC metro

Multiple law enforcement agencies share results of "Operation Fair Game," a warrant sweep targeting those with violent felony warrants.

By: Christian Hans

-

Over 100 people were taken into custody as part of a multi-agency operation targeting violent offenders in the Oklahoma City metro.

With agencies including the U.S. Marshals, ATF, Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, "Operation Fair Game" involved a multi-day warrant sweep targeting those with violent felony warrants in the Oklahoma City metro.

On Tuesday, the involved agencies held a press conference at the Oklahoma City Police Headquarters to share the results of the operation.

"An operation like this takes a tremendous amount of preparation and coordination before officers ever hit the streets," Johnny Kuhlman, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma, said. "A lot of that preparation is accomplished by crime analysts; they conduct research that ultimately leads to these arrests being made."

Coleman said as a result of the sweep, 119 people have been arrested for a variety of charges, including eight for homicide.

Coleman also said of the 119, 18 were for felony assault, including several domestic violence cases. 12 were for narcotics violations and 29 involved the unlawful possession of weapons.

"There were 22 firearms seized, which shows how many guns are out there on the streets," Kuhlman said. "Several narcotics arrests were also made—one yielded 6 ounces of fentanyl, and another, over 12 ounces of meth."

OCPD Chief Ron Bacy said he is thankful for the cooperation between all agencies involved, which included police departments and sheriff's offices from across the metro area.

"I extend my gratitude to all of the agencies that participated in this spectacular operation, Operation Fair Game," Bacy said. "That’s what makes Oklahoma City so great. I’ve said it time and time again, and this is proof of that."

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma Robert Troester said his office will be reviewing each case to see if federal charges apply.

"We will be reviewing these cases, particularly those involving firearms and narcotics, to determine whether federal charges will also be appropriate," Troester said.