Man killed in SW OKC stabbing identified

Police identified the victim of a fatal southwest Oklahoma City stabbing on Monday.

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 10:25 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man killed in a stabbing on Monday in southwest Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a reported stabbing just after 2:30 a.m. near Southwest 17th Street and South Independence Avenue.

RELATED: 1 in custody as police investigate fatal SW OKC stabbing

After arriving at the scene, OCPD says officers found one person, identified as 34-year-old Jermaine Hamilton, with injuries consistent with stabbing.

Hamilton was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say they later learned Hamilton was involved in a domestic confrontation with another person prior to being stabbed. That individual was interviewed and released.

OCPD says the investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 26th, 2025

August 7th, 2025

April 17th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025