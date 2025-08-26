Man killed in SW OKC stabbing identified

Police identified the victim of a fatal southwest Oklahoma City stabbing on Monday.

By: Christian Hans

A man killed in a stabbing on Monday in southwest Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a reported stabbing just after 2:30 a.m. near Southwest 17th Street and South Independence Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, OCPD says officers found one person, identified as 34-year-old Jermaine Hamilton, with injuries consistent with stabbing.

Hamilton was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say they later learned Hamilton was involved in a domestic confrontation with another person prior to being stabbed. That individual was interviewed and released.

OCPD says the investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.