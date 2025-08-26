Oklahoma's longest-running adoption agency celebrates 125 years

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 9:45 am
Deaconess Pregnancy & Adoption, the longest-running adoption agency in Oklahoma, is celebrating the milestone of 125 years with an upcoming gala set for this week.
Deaconess supports thousands of expectant mothers and adoptive families across the state, and is hosting the 2025 DPA Gala on Thursday. Heather Hales, Executive Director of Deaconess Pregnancy and Adoption, joined News 9 to share more about the event.
A: There was a group of deaconesses that moved from Kansas down to Guthrie, originally, to start what they called the Oklahoma Rescue Home in 1900. Then they bought the land here in Oklahoma City in 1910, where the former Deaconess Hospital sat on Portland Avenue, if you remember that. They started just serving women and children in vulnerable situations, and to date, we've done over 5,500 adoptions and served over 14,000 women.
A: I've had a front row seat to some amazing stories and amazing people, and I think that when you sit with people in a time of sacrificial love, like the women that I've observed, I think it really marked me and changed me. I have a better understanding of what it looks like to care for someone and be willing to give of yourself on their behalf.
A: Everyone is welcome. The tickets are still on sale. We have a few last-minute seats. It's $125, and we'd love to have you be with us on Thursday evening.
A: It's wonderful. It's such a gift. I think one of the values for us is lifelong care, and I've been with Deaconess now for 13 years, so I've gotten to see some of these kids that I helped place that are now teenagers and asking questions and just having a deeper understanding of their story.
A: It's that lifelong care piece of walking with women through that process. It's a grieving process, so it's not a one-time deal. We do things like we offer an annual birth-mom retreat, where women can come together and really walk with other women who have also experienced that kind of loss.
A: Absolutely. We are a nonprofit, and so I think even looking back in the archives, they've been depending on donations and writing correspondence for donations since 1900.
A: It's dpaok.org, and they can buy tickets or make a donation there.
