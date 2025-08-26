Oklahoma's longest-running adoption agency celebrates 125 years

Deaconess Pregnancy & Adoption celebrates 125 years of serving Oklahoma. Learn more about the nonprofit organization's upcoming gala this Thursday.

By: Christian Hans

-

Deaconess Pregnancy & Adoption, the longest-running adoption agency in Oklahoma, is celebrating the milestone of 125 years with an upcoming gala set for this week.

Deaconess supports thousands of expectant mothers and adoptive families across the state, and is hosting the 2025 DPA Gala on Thursday. Heather Hales, Executive Director of Deaconess Pregnancy and Adoption, joined News 9 to share more about the event.

This agency dates back to 1900. Can you talk a little bit about the history and how it's still helping families today?

A: There was a group of deaconesses that moved from Kansas down to Guthrie, originally, to start what they called the Oklahoma Rescue Home in 1900. Then they bought the land here in Oklahoma City in 1910, where the former Deaconess Hospital sat on Portland Avenue, if you remember that. They started just serving women and children in vulnerable situations, and to date, we've done over 5,500 adoptions and served over 14,000 women.

What do you see as lives change? What is kind of that thing that keeps you doing this year after year?

A: I've had a front row seat to some amazing stories and amazing people, and I think that when you sit with people in a time of sacrificial love, like the women that I've observed, I think it really marked me and changed me. I have a better understanding of what it looks like to care for someone and be willing to give of yourself on their behalf.

Tell us a little bit about who can come to this big gala.

A: Everyone is welcome. The tickets are still on sale. We have a few last-minute seats. It's $125, and we'd love to have you be with us on Thursday evening.

What's it like to see families helped by your agency and the stories that they carry on and move?

A: It's wonderful. It's such a gift. I think one of the values for us is lifelong care, and I've been with Deaconess now for 13 years, so I've gotten to see some of these kids that I helped place that are now teenagers and asking questions and just having a deeper understanding of their story.

How do you guys come to say we're here to help?

A: It's that lifelong care piece of walking with women through that process. It's a grieving process, so it's not a one-time deal. We do things like we offer an annual birth-mom retreat, where women can come together and really walk with other women who have also experienced that kind of loss.

Do you depend on donations?

A: Absolutely. We are a nonprofit, and so I think even looking back in the archives, they've been depending on donations and writing correspondence for donations since 1900.

What's the website if anyone wants to reach out or donate?

A: It's dpaok.org, and they can buy tickets or make a donation there.