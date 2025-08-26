Norman child struck by car outside Truman Primary School

A child was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning outside Truman Primary School in Norman.

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 9:27 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Norman, according to police.

The Norman Police Department said the 4-year-old child was struck during drop-off outside Truman Primary School, located near West Robinson Street and 48th Avenue Northwest.

NPD says the child was awake when they were transported to the hospital.

News 9 is working to determine that child's condition.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 26th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025