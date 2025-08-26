Norman child struck by car outside Truman Primary School

A child was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning outside Truman Primary School in Norman.

By: Christian Hans

A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Norman, according to police.

The Norman Police Department said the 4-year-old child was struck during drop-off outside Truman Primary School, located near West Robinson Street and 48th Avenue Northwest.

NPD says the child was awake when they were transported to the hospital.

News 9 is working to determine that child's condition.