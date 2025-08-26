Norman child struck by car outside Truman Primary School

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 9:27 am
A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Norman, according to police.
The Norman Police Department said the 4-year-old child was struck during drop-off outside Truman Primary School, located near West Robinson Street and 48th Avenue Northwest.
NPD says the child was awake when they were transported to the hospital.
News 9 is working to determine that child's condition.
