Guide to Fall Flavors: Pumpkin Spice and other seasonal items hit menus

As temperatures start to cool and leaves begin to change, coffee shops and drink chains across the country are officially ushering in fall flavor season with the return of pumpkin favorites and a lineup of new seasonal creations.
Dutch Bros: Channeling Flannel
Dutch Bros is leaning into cozy vibes this fall with the return of two fan favorites — the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and the Cookie Butter Latte — plus a brand-new option: the Candied Cherry Rebel.
All three are available now at more than 1,000 Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.
Starbucks: The Pumpkin Icon Returns
On August 26, Starbucks officially welcomed back the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) — made with real pumpkin — along with its popular Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai.
New this year: the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, a smaller 8-ounce drink featuring three shots of Blonde Espresso with pecan, brown butter, baking spices, and a pecan crunch topping.
Other returning fall favorites include:
7 Brew: Pumpkin Pie Season
At 7 Brew, pumpkin pie fans can rejoice. Beginning September 1, the chain brings back its Pumpkin Pie drinks, now also available in a sugar-free option.
Highlights include:
Dunkin’: A Sip of Nostalgia
Dunkin’ is going beyond pumpkin spice this year with a nostalgic new drink — the Cereal N’ Milk Latte, which blends espresso with marshmallow-cereal flavored milk. Available hot or iced, the bottom-of-the-bowl sweetness of cereal milk inspires it.
Other highlights include:
