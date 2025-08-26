Guide to Fall Flavors: Pumpkin Spice and other seasonal items hit menus

As temperatures start to cool and leaves begin to change, coffee shops and drink chains across the country are officially ushering in fall flavor season with the return of pumpkin favorites and a lineup of new seasonal creations.

By: Anna Denison

As temperatures start to cool and leaves begin to change, coffee shops and drink chains across the country are officially ushering in fall flavor season with the return of pumpkin favorites and a lineup of new seasonal creations.

Dutch Bros: Channeling Flannel

Dutch Bros is leaning into cozy vibes this fall with the return of two fan favorites — the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and the Cookie Butter Latte — plus a brand-new option: the Candied Cherry Rebel.

Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée: A seasonal staple with pumpkin and salted caramel, topped with Soft Top®, pumpkin drizzle and raw sugar sprinkles. Available hot, iced, blended or as a chai. Cookie Butter Latte: Cookie butter flavor swirled throughout, complete with Soft Top® and cookie butter drizzle on top. Candied Cherry Rebel: Dutch Bros’ energy drink mixed with cherry and almond, finished with a cherry float. Available iced, blended or as a caffeine-free Fizz.

All three are available now at more than 1,000 Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.

Starbucks: The Pumpkin Icon Returns

On August 26, Starbucks officially welcomed back the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) — made with real pumpkin — along with its popular Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai.

New this year: the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, a smaller 8-ounce drink featuring three shots of Blonde Espresso with pecan, brown butter, baking spices, and a pecan crunch topping.

Other returning fall favorites include:

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte (hot and iced) Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin Raccoon Cake Pop Plus a new savory item: Italian Sausage Egg Bites, with sundried tomato pesto, basil, and Monterey Jack cheese.

7 Brew: Pumpkin Pie Season

At 7 Brew, pumpkin pie fans can rejoice. Beginning September 1, the chain brings back its Pumpkin Pie drinks, now also available in a sugar-free option.

Highlights include:

Pumpkin Blondie: Caramel, vanilla and pumpkin pie. Pumpkin Roll Shake: Brown sugar cinnamon, white chocolate and pumpkin pie. Magic Pumpkin: A seasonal twist on the Smooth 7.

Dunkin’: A Sip of Nostalgia

Dunkin’ is going beyond pumpkin spice this year with a nostalgic new drink — the Cereal N’ Milk Latte, which blends espresso with marshmallow-cereal flavored milk. Available hot or iced, the bottom-of-the-bowl sweetness of cereal milk inspires it.

Other highlights include:

Sabrina Carpenter’s Daydream Refresher lineup (Mango, Strawberry and new Mixed Berry). The return of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Bakery lineup, and Pumpkin MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats. Savory additions like Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns and Maple Sugar Bacon Sandwiches.



