OU Police Chief Nate Tarver announces retirement after 46 years

By: Graham Dowers

Nate Tarver, Chief of the University of Oklahoma Police Department, has announced he will retire on September 19 after 46 years in law enforcement.

Tarver made history in 1970 when he became the first Black police officer in Moore.

Tarver later served as a captain with the Oklahoma City Police Department before joining the OU Police Department in Norman.

University officials have not yet announced who will be the next OU Police Chief.