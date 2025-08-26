OU Police Chief Nate Tarver announces retirement after 46 years

OU Police Chief Nate Tarver will retire September 19 after 46 years in law enforcement, including service as Moore's first Black police officer.

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 9:27 am

By: Graham Dowers


NORMAN, Okla. -

Nate Tarver, Chief of the University of Oklahoma Police Department, has announced he will retire on September 19 after 46 years in law enforcement.

Tarver made history in 1970 when he became the first Black police officer in Moore.

Tarver later served as a captain with the Oklahoma City Police Department before joining the OU Police Department in Norman.

University officials have not yet announced who will be the next OU Police Chief.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

