Oklahoma City woman creating a community through love for quilting

Beverly Kirk is a master quilter and award-winning fiber artist who spreads her love of quilting through classes and custom orders across the metro.

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 8:04 am

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A lifelong Oklahoman says she found a new passion in her retirement, and is now encouraging others across the state to learn more about quilting.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with Beverly Huggins Kirk, a native of Chickasha, who said her love for quilting inspired her to teach classes about it.

"It almost grew by accident, because I didn't know I could be an artist and have something creative," Kirk said. "Child-rearing, family, husband took first place, but then in retirement, I found a passion ... I love to quilt. I can do it every day."

Kirk earned her college degree in business education from Langston University and later acquired her graduate degree in adult education from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Now a master quilter and the founder of Oklahoma’s first African American quilting guild, Scissor Tales Guild, Kirk specializes in telling stories through bold, colorful narrative quilts.

"I am a teaching artist with the Oklahoma City Arts Council, and there is a creative aging initiative that so many artists are part of," Kirk said. "We teach in schools, libraries, and I've settled here into the Northeast [Health and] Wellness Center with weekly classes."

Along with charitable giving and teaching, Kirk says she has exhibited her work in shows, universities, and museums throughout Oklahoma and the United States, winning numerous awards.

