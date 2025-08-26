Crews respond to I-44 wreck involving semi-truck

A crash along Interstate 44 is impacting traffic Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

-

A crash involving a semi-truck is impacting traffic Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to firefighters.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a semi-truck wrecked into the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near North Pennsylvania Avenue, causing a significant traffic backup.

No injuries have been reported.

The westbound lane of I-44 Service Road, located on the other side of the barrier involved in the crash, has been closed while crews work to clear the scene.