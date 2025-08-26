Crews respond to I-44 wreck involving semi-truck

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 8:23 am
A crash involving a semi-truck is impacting traffic Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to firefighters.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a semi-truck wrecked into the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near North Pennsylvania Avenue, causing a significant traffic backup.
No injuries have been reported.
The westbound lane of I-44 Service Road, located on the other side of the barrier involved in the crash, has been closed while crews work to clear the scene.
