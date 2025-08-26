Crews respond to I-44 wreck involving semi-truck

A crash along Interstate 44 is impacting traffic Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 8:23 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A crash involving a semi-truck is impacting traffic Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to firefighters.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a semi-truck wrecked into the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near North Pennsylvania Avenue, causing a significant traffic backup.

No injuries have been reported.

The westbound lane of I-44 Service Road, located on the other side of the barrier involved in the crash, has been closed while crews work to clear the scene.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

