University of Oklahoma sets record with largest freshman class in state history

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 7:17 am
The University of Oklahoma has enrolled the largest freshman class in state history, welcoming 6,251 students this fall.
The milestone marks the fifth straight year of record freshman enrollment and highlights the university’s growth despite national trends of declining college enrollment.
President Joseph Harroz Jr. said the record-setting class underscores OU’s focus on “affordable excellence” and reflects the success of the school’s strategic plan.
6,251 freshmen
OU’s incoming class is the biggest in Oklahoma history. Freshman enrollment has jumped more than 30 percent in three years.
36,500+ total students
Enrollment across all OU campuses continues to climb, with the Norman campus alone seeing a 16 percent increase in fall enrollment over the last decade.
OU says it is going against the national trend of declining enrollment. The university recently opened McCasland Hall, a new residence hall, with another planned for 2026. Construction on a new Life Sciences Laboratories Building begins this fall.
Vice President for Enrollment Management Jeff Blahnik called the Class of 2029 “a powerful signal of OU’s momentum and the bright future we’re building together.”
