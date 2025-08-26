University of Oklahoma sets record with largest freshman class in state history

The University of Oklahoma’s Class of 6,251 freshman is breaking records in size, academic strength and impact.

By: News 9

The University of Oklahoma has enrolled the largest freshman class in state history, welcoming 6,251 students this fall.

The milestone marks the fifth straight year of record freshman enrollment and highlights the university’s growth despite national trends of declining college enrollment.

President Joseph Harroz Jr. said the record-setting class underscores OU’s focus on “affordable excellence” and reflects the success of the school’s strategic plan.

By the Numbers: OU’s Class of 2029

6,251 freshmen

OU’s incoming class is the biggest in Oklahoma history. Freshman enrollment has jumped more than 30 percent in three years.

36,500+ total students

Enrollment across all OU campuses continues to climb, with the Norman campus alone seeing a 16 percent increase in fall enrollment over the last decade.

Why these numbers matter

OU says it is going against the national trend of declining enrollment. The university recently opened McCasland Hall, a new residence hall, with another planned for 2026. Construction on a new Life Sciences Laboratories Building begins this fall.

Vice President for Enrollment Management Jeff Blahnik called the Class of 2029 “a powerful signal of OU’s momentum and the bright future we’re building together.”