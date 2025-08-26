Oklahoma's first perinatal behavioral clinic opens in OKC

Oklahoma's first perinatal behavioral clinic opens in Oklahoma City.

By: Aniysa Mapp

The first perinatal behavioral clinic in Oklahoma is now open to support mothers during and after childbirth.

Mercy Hospital hosted an official blessing for the clinic, which is located near West Memorial Road and Meridian Avenue.

Hospital leaders say the new clinic will focus on mothers' mental health, which the CDC says is the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States.

Dr. Kalee Woody is also the first psychiatrist in Oklahoma dedicated to perinatal mental health care.

"What we do here is we sit down with the mom and we talk about the risks of untreated illness, versus the risk of medications available, and make a plan together," Woody said.

The clinic says it is accepting patients now.