OU's Mateer is excited, confident ahead of first game in an Oklahoma uniform

John Mateer will take the field in a Sooner uniform for the first time Saturday against Illinois State. The quarterback talked about his excitement, how he handles the hype, and how the offense looks ahead of the season-opener.

By: Chris Williams

The Sooners open up the season against Illinois State this weekend in Norman, with a 5 p.m. kickoff. New quarterback John Mateer, the transfer from Washington State, spoke to the media ahead of his first official game wearing the Sooners' uniform:

PARTY IN THE PALACE

John Mateer has said it since he first arrived in Norman, he can’t wait to experience gameday at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. He has played in big-time venues while he was at Washington State, but he has never played with 90,000 of the most passionate fans in the country cheering him on.

I asked Mateer how surreal that will feel when he takes the field Saturday. He said, “Walking out and seeing everybody, my little kid is going to come out. Then I have to lock it back in really quickly because I have to play a football game.”

HANDLING THE HYPE

There has been a lot of talk about how good Mateer can be this season. The national media has him in the Heisman conversation, and many outlets feel like he can lead this team to the playoffs. Now it is finally time to quit the chatter and see this kid play.

When asked if that comes with a sense of relief. He answered, “I don’t really get into the talk. I don’t listen to it. It isn’t good for me- it isn’t good for anybody. But yeah, we get to go play!”

MATEER NAMED A CAPTAIN

The transfer quarterback has owned the role since moving to Norman. Mateer was instantly a leader in the locker room, and his teammates have rewarded him, voting him a team captain.

“It was my goal to come in and be a leader and be a captain and set the tone. It feels good that I did it,” he said.

He also said that former Sooner star Jalen Hurts gave him some advice about being a leader. Mateer recalls Hurts telling him, “You just have to show them by the work.”

OUTLOOK ON THE OFFENSE

Mateer was asked if he feels good about where the new offense is heading into week one. His response: “No doubt! All the guys bought in. We are all really comfortable with the game plan. First week, you get a couple extra days to get ready so we are in a good spot.”

As for what he wants to see out of the offense in Week One? Mateer told me, “Just playing fast, playing physical. You have to set the tone on the tape. There is a story on the tape. What kind of team you are, what kind of people you are. Just out-effort them. Play together. Celebrate each other. Block for each other. All those little things that really matter.”

