How you can help survivors of domestic violence in Oklahoma

A new metro nonprofit that offers immediate help to survivors of domestic and sexual violence is growing much faster than it can keep up with, it told News 9 on Friday.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Bridge2Safety OKC said that as it becomes more widely known, it’s seeing an increase in the number of people needing help.

Executive Director Nancy Anderson said her organization receives up to 12 calls and messages a day from survivors of violence. Since its inception in July, the nonprofit has served close to 100 families escaping traumatic situations.

"They're covered in blood sometimes. They're stabbed. They're bruised. They're beaten, and emotionally, they're beaten down as well," Anderson explained.

She said Bridge2Safety OKC supports survivors at the hospital in the aftermath of a sexual assault, in addition to assisting families trying to escape abusive situations.

"A lot of people won't leave that are being abused because they don't want to leave their pets or their children, so they stay and continue to be abused because there's nowhere to help them."

That’s when Bridge2Safety OKC said it steps in to help.

"We keep them in hotels. We make sure they're safe. If they don't have a phone, we will get them something that they can use to communicate with friends and have that support system. We will accompany them to court dates-- whatever they need."

She said whenever she gives a family a safe space, she also provides them with care packages and job assistance.

"If somebody out there wants to save a life, you can help us to do that. You can save a life. You can,” Anderson insisted. She continued:

$50 gives one night of safety in a hotel

$100 gives one night of safety and the necessities

$250 will give them three nights and the necessities

$700 gives them one week and the necessities

Anderson shared that she is currently paying out of pocket to put survivors in hotels, while working to get grants.

“We have a petition out there right now because in order to get grant funding, you have to show community support. So, we've got a petition going right now on Change.org. You can find it on our website, Bridge2SafetyOKC.org."

To sign the petition in support of Bridge2Safety OKC, click here.

There is a lot more her organization needs, she added, from volunteers to donations.

The organization said it needs to raise $34,000 to remain operational through the end of this year.

To donate to Bridge2Safety OKC, click here.

If you are looking for help from a certified agency, here is a list of resources in Oklahoma.

You can also call the Oklahoma Safeline (24/7 statewide crisis line): 1-800-522-7233 (SAFE).