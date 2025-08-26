Dozens protest at Okemah’s city council meeting after three officers, including chief, fired

Okemah Police Officer Trey Jordan was fired days after he responded to a call of two people trespassing. One of them was Okemah's code employee, who is the city manager’s sister.

By: News On 6, Jordan Fremstad

Dozens of unhappy people were at Okemah’s city council meeting on Monday night.

They were there to show their support for three Okemah police officers, who were fired by the city manager.

Before Okemah City Council

Two dozen people waited in the rain outside City Hall before the meeting to express their anger about Okemah's police chief and other officers being let go. Approximately the same number of law enforcement officers from other agencies were there just in case things didn't stay peaceful.

Michelle Farris arrived at the meeting 45 minutes before it started, and said she and other Okemah residents want their opinions to be heard.

"We want accountability. We want justice. We want our law enforcement officers reinstated. We would absolutely love the resignation of the code enforcer and the city manager," said Farris.

Why residents are protesting

Okemah Police Officer Trey Jordan was fired days after he responded to a call of two people trespassing. One of them was Okemah's code employee, who is the city manager’s sister.

"Nepotism, conflict of interest, personal vendetta," said Farris.

When Officer Jordan was fired, the city manager, Kristy Lesly, also fired Jordan's wife, who was an Okemah School resource officer, and the police chief, Patrick Williams.

Then three other Okemah officers resigned.

The meeting

Three people were given the chance to speak before Lesly said she stands firm in her decision, saying there were previous complaints before Officer Jordan had the encounter with Lesly's sister.

"I think the city manager's comments are B.S.," Carol Martin said. "I think she's a liar; she cannot substantiate anything that she claims."

News On 6 tried to get a comment from Lesly and the Okemah city councilors, but they all declined.

Okemah's City Council did approve an agreement with the Attorney General's office to use state agents while the city tries to rebuild half its police force.

None of the fired officers were at the meeting, but they've said they plan to sue the city.