One dead in SE OKC crash

Police are responding to a fatal crash in southeast Oklahoma City.

Monday, August 25th 2025, 8:02 pm

By: Destini Pittman


One person is dead following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the crash happened near South Peebly Road and Flint Rock Street.

Two cars were involved in this crash, according to police.

Police say the person who died was the only person in their vehicle. The occupants in the other vehicle were transported to the hospital and will be treated for their injuries.

Police say the roadway will be shut down while they investigate.

Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 25th, 2025

August 24th, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 20th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

August 27th, 2025