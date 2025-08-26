One dead in SE OKC crash

Police are responding to a fatal crash in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: Destini Pittman

One person is dead following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the crash happened near South Peebly Road and Flint Rock Street.

Two cars were involved in this crash, according to police.

Police say the person who died was the only person in their vehicle. The occupants in the other vehicle were transported to the hospital and will be treated for their injuries.

Police say the roadway will be shut down while they investigate.