One dead in SE OKC crash

Monday, August 25th 2025, 8:02 pm
One person is dead following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Police say the crash happened near South Peebly Road and Flint Rock Street.
Two cars were involved in this crash, according to police.
Police say the person who died was the only person in their vehicle. The occupants in the other vehicle were transported to the hospital and will be treated for their injuries.
Police say the roadway will be shut down while they investigate.
August 25th, 2025
August 24th, 2025
August 21st, 2025
August 20th, 2025
August 27th, 2025
August 27th, 2025
August 27th, 2025