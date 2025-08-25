OKC family demands accountability after 16-year-old critically injured in hit-and-run

Police say Princess Landa was leaving a house party west of downtown Oklahoma City on August 8 when 18-year-old Jaime Lopez backed over her with his truck and drove off.

A 16-year-old girl is making remarkable progress in her recovery after she was critically injured in a hit-and-run earlier this month. Now, her family is calling for justice.

Police say Princess Landa was leaving a house party west of downtown Oklahoma City on August 8 with a group of friends when 18-year-old Jaime Lopez backed over her with his truck and drove off. It took authorities 11 days to locate the white pickup truck with purple fog lights and identify Lopez as the driver.

Landa’s sister, Ashley Garza, said the family is still struggling to understand why Lopez didn’t stop and help.

“I just wish he could have helped her, stopped for her,” Garza said. “My heart broke. My heart sank to the deepest part. My world froze.”

Princess was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. According to her sister, she suffered a fractured skull, a fractured arm, and broken ribs. She also lost an ear after being dragged by the truck.

“She told us, ‘I know God has me. I know that I’ll make it out of this,’” Garza said.

Now in rehab, Princess is relearning how to walk, talk, and eat. Despite the trauma, her recovery is filled with moments of joy, thanks to her family.

“It’s been nothing but laughter with her,” Garza said. “I feel like it’s the best medicine.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, admitted to police, “his truck had purple fog lights and colliding with a tree prior to leaving the scene.” However, Lopez also “denied having any knowledge of running over anyone at the scene but confirmed he saw individuals in his backup camera.” He also said he saw a post on Facebook referencing his truck, but would give police an answer when asked why he didn’t turn himself in, according to court documents.

Lopez was arrested on complaints of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. However, as of now, he has not been formally charged.

“I hope he can take accountability, take responsibility for what he did to her,” Garza said. “But I can’t pay any attention to him. All my focus has to go to Princess.”

The Landa family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses related to Princess’s recovery. Click here to donate: Fundraiser by Ashley Garza: Please Support Princess's Road to Recovery