Police respond to stabbing near Edmond Santa Fe High School

Edmond police responded to a non-serious stabbing near Santa Fe High School.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Edmond police confirmed they responded to a stabbing near Santa Fe High School on Monday.

The school said all students and staff were secured inside the building. All outside doors to the building were locked, and the school day continued as normal.

Edmond police say the stabbing was "non-serious."

In a message to parents, Santa Fe High School wrote,

Santa Fe Parents and Guardians,

I am writing to make you aware of a situation happening right now around school. Edmond Police are responding to a situation near Santa Fe. All of our students and staff members are safe and inside the building. Out of an abundance of caution because of the law enforcement activity in the area, our building is currently in a “secure” which means all outside doors to the building are locked, but the school day is continuing as normal inside the building. Students will also be kept inside for recess.

We will keep you updated throughout the afternoon.

Thanks,