Oklahoma City Katz Drugstore sit-ins: History and impact

Clara Luper and Black students launched the 1958 Katz Drugstore sit-ins in Oklahoma City, sparking a six-year fight that helped dismantle segregation in restaurants and public spaces.

By: Graham Dowers

In the summer of 1958, a small group of Black students led by teacher Clara Luper walked into Katz Drug Store in downtown Oklahoma City and quietly took their seats at the lunch counter. Their request for service was denied, but their decision to stay launched one of the nation's first and longest-running sit-in campaigns.

Over 6 years, the Oklahoma City sit-ins would challenge Jim Crow customs, desegregate dozens of restaurants and public spaces, and cement Luper and her students as central figures in the history of the civil rights movement.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma Historical Society

What led up to Oklahoma City's sit-ins?

The Oklahoma Historical Society explained that the roots of the sit-ins stretch back to Reconstruction.

Following the Civil War, states across the South and border regions passed Jim Crow laws enforcing racial segregation. Oklahoma's first law as a state in 1907, known as Senate Bill One or the "coach law," mandated segregated seating on trains and streetcars.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) had permitted "separate but equal" accommodations, but in reality, African Americans were subjected to inferior schools, services, and public facilities. In Carl R. Graves' The Right to be Served, Graves notes that in Oklahoma City, segregation in public accommodations meant Black residents were often barred from downtown restaurants, barber shops and theaters.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma Historical Society

By the 1950s, change was underway. Oklahoma City public schools desegregated in 1955, and buses and theaters also began to integrate.

However, lunch counters and restaurants remained off limits. Clara Luper and the Oklahoma City NAACP Youth Council tried quiet negotiations in 1957, approaching business owners privately. Nearly every owner said the same thing: if they served black customers, they would lose white customers.

After more than a year of fruitless talks, the students resolved to take direct action. With months of planning, they launched the first sit-in at Katz in August 1958.

Who was Clara Luper?

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, Clara Luper was a teacher, activist, and one of Oklahoma's most important civil rights leaders. Born in 1923 in Okfuskee County, she graduated from Langston University and later earned a master's degree from the University of Oklahoma. By the 1950s, she was teaching history at Dunjee High School, a segregated school outside Oklahoma City.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma Historical Society

Luper also served as the adult advisor to the Youth Council, which placed her at the center of one of the nation's earliest and most influential sit-in movements. Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his leadership in the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Luper became a strong believer in nonviolent protest.

Luper wrote and directed a play about King titled Brother President, which gained attention in the African American community and led to an invitation for the Youth Council to perform in New York City.

As detailed in Carl R. Graves' The Right to be Served, the trip to New York City was a turning point. Travelling north, the students experienced integrated restaurants and lunch counters for the first time. On the return trip through the South, they were once again denied service because of segregation.

The contrast deeply affected Luper and the students. It was this experience that spurred them to launch a campaign to desegregate Oklahoma City's eating establishments.

Where did Oklahoma City's sit-ins happen?

Graves' research shows that the Youth Council initially targeted five prominent downtown lunch counters: John A. Brown's Department Store, Veazey's Drug, Katz Drug, Kress', and Green's Variety Store. Green's and Veazey's integration was voluntary without sit-ins. Katz and Kress became the first sites of direct action, while Brown's remained the fiercest opponent.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma Historical Society

The Oklahoma Historical Society documents that protests later extended to restaurants, hotels, and cafeterias across the city. Demonstrators appeared at Anna Maude's Cafeteria in the Cravens Building, the Pink Kitchen, Bishops, the Skirvin Hotel, Ralph's Drug Store, Split-T Restaurant, and Ned's Steak House.

By the early 1960s, demonstrations had effectively desegregated most of Oklahoma City's eating establishments.

When did Oklahoma City's sit-ins happen?

Graves writes that the sit-ins began on August 19, 1958, at Katz Drug Store in downtown Oklahoma City. 13 Black students, some as young as seven years old, walked into the store and sat down at the lunch counter, and politely asked to be served.

When the waitresses refused, the children remained seated in silent protest.

For three days, they returned to Katz, joined by Clara Luper and other supporters. On August 21, the store agreed to serve them, marking the opening of Oklahoma City's first integrated lunch counter.

The Oklahoma Historical Society notes that this action launched a six-year movement. Demonstrations continued in waves.

Graves wrote that students also staged sit-ins at Kress' and John A. Brown's Department Store. Kress' responded by removing its stools but eventually provided service. Brown's resisted fiercely, having white youths occupy all of the seats to block the demonstrators. After two weeks, the Youth Council paused the sit-ins to gather broader community support.

Between 1959 and 1960, the Youth Council members staged small "popcorn sit-ins" and phone call protests, but most downtown businesses remained closed to black customers.

When negotiations failed, the Youth Council launched a downtown boycott. Graves said that for nearly a year, African Americans were urged to shop elsewhere. On July 6, 1961, Brown's and other major businesses finally opened their lunch counters.

The Oklahoma Historical Society said a new wave of sit-ins took place from May 31 to June 4, 1963, at Bishops and the Skirvin Hotel, resulting in more than 20 integrations within days.

Protests continued into the spring of 1964, including actions at Ralph's Drug and the Split-T Restaurant. On June 2, 1964, the Oklahoma City Council passed a public accommodations ordinance, just weeks before Congress enacted the Civil Rights Act.

By then, Oklahoma City's 6-year struggle had achieved its goal.

What was the impact of the sit-ins at Katz Drug Store?

The Oklahoma Historical Society identifies the Katz sit-in as one of the earliest protests of its kind in the country, predating the famous Greensboro, North Carolina, sit-ins by more than a year.

Graves recounts that the average protester was only a teenager, and many were elementary school students.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma Historical Society

National attention followed. The New York Times published multiple stories on the Oklahoma City protests, portraying them as an important test case for nonviolent civil rights action outside the Deep South.

Unlike in Montgomery, Birmingham, or Jackson, the Oklahoma City sit-ins remained largely peaceful. According to Graves, police kept order, and while some white hecklers tried to provoke fights, the students never retaliated.

Both Graves and the Historical Society point out that the sit-ins proved that change could come through peaceful protest and grassroots organizing. Luper and the Youth Council inspired similar movements across Oklahoma and the border states, helping dismantle Jim Crow practices.