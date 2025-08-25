Protest expected at Okemah City Council meeting following police resignations

Protesters are expected at the Okemah City Council meeting after most of the city’s police force resigned or was fired.

Monday, August 25th 2025, 12:52 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKEMAH, Okla. -

Protesters are expected at the Okemah City Council meeting on Monday as the city deals with the loss of nearly its entire police force.

The situation began when a police officer was fired after responding to a trespassing call involving the city manager’s sister.

Following that dismissal, several other officers, including the police chief, either resigned or were fired.

RELATED: Oklahoma AG sends agents to Okemah after police chief, officers fired

With the department depleted, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has stepped in by sending state officers to help patrol Okemah.

City officials have not yet announced their plans for rebuilding the local force, and residents are expected to voice their concerns at today’s council meeting.
