Protest expected at Okemah City Council meeting following police resignations

By: Graham Dowers

Protesters are expected at the Okemah City Council meeting on Monday as the city deals with the loss of nearly its entire police force.

The situation began when a police officer was fired after responding to a trespassing call involving the city manager’s sister.

Following that dismissal, several other officers, including the police chief, either resigned or were fired.

With the department depleted, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has stepped in by sending state officers to help patrol Okemah.

City officials have not yet announced their plans for rebuilding the local force, and residents are expected to voice their concerns at today’s council meeting.