Exploring at-home bubble activities with Finer Arts of Oklahoma

Through fun learning activities, Finer Arts offers hands-on programs to spark imagination and inspire creativity in kids of all ages.

Monday, August 25th 2025, 12:41 pm

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Finer Arts is an educational enrichment provider that specializes in supplying Pre-K and School Age children with Humanities and traditional fine arts programs.

The curriculum fosters critical thinking, creativity and cooperative discussion through after school workshops, assemblies and other special events through interactive play and imaginative projects.

After School Programs and Special Events

Finer Arts transforms your learning space into a cooperative learning community each session.

The six-week programs feature dynamic activities designed for student engagement and fostering a deeper appreciation for visual expression.

There are programs for kids from Pre-K through middle school.

Finer Arts also offers special events and school assemblies.

Click here to learn more about each age group's programs as well as special events.
