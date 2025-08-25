Parents urged to lead by example as kids watch their habits

Parents can influence their children’s values and behavior by leading through example, as kids learn more from watching daily actions than hearing words.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Children may not always seem to listen, but experts say they are constantly observing.

Motivational coach Erin Engelke sat down to discuss how parents, especially moms, can influence their children’s values and behaviors through everyday actions.

From goal-setting to screen time and handling stress, Engelke shared why leading by example matters and how parents can start meaningful conversations with their kids.

Why isn't my child listening to me as a parent?

Engelke: "Sometimes we feel like the words we say are falling on deaf ears, but the truth is, they are watching literally everything we're doing. And it's important for moms, especially, to recognize that we have a lot of influence over our kids and their behaviors, and we have a really special role to play in their lives in terms of teaching values and strong character."

"My kids have gone back to school, as I'm sure a lot of moms who are watching have had the same. And my youngest daughter, who's 14, she had to write an essay about starting high school. So she's a freshman, first experience, and she wanted me to read it. As I was reading it, she talked quite extensively about how important it is to set goals, and I talked to her about it. I said, 'Well, sis, where did you learn about setting goals?' I said, 'A lot of people, certainly the moms that we serve at Remerge, they don't often know how to set a goal or what that is,' and she said, 'Mom, I know about goals because I've watched you set them my whole life,' and I said, 'Sis, I had no idea,' and she said, 'Mom, I watch you set a goal and you go for it no matter what. I have never sat down and had a conversation with my little Elan about setting a goal, but she has observed that and learned so much in the spirit of it. They really are watching."

What does it say when parents are always on the phone?

Engelke: "Well, it tells them that it's okay for them to also be on their cell phone all the time, right? And to not be present face-to-face. I think that's such an important piece of society that we have lost is that personal and present communication and just time together. And so indeed, yes, pulling back from being on your phone, especially if your kids are around. I've been in restaurants before. I'm sure many of you have as well, and you observe a family, and the parents are on their phones, and the children are on their phones, and they're not engaging. And so their kids are learning that that's what we do as a family."

Why is the way we treat other people so important for our children?

Engelke: "The words that we say, or the tone of our voice, or even our mannerisms when we're interacting with others, they're observing all of that. And then they're using that when they go into school, or interacting with other kids, or even adults, for that matter."

What do you think about how kids view parents' stress and conflict?

Engelke: "We can teach our kids so much about resilience and about how to have a positive attitude. So there's been many times in my life, I'm sure you've experienced this as well, where I failed. And my kids have seen me fail, but they've seen me also embrace that with the spirit of this was something that I could learn from and move forward with a positive attitude."

What are the most important things for parents to do as role models?

Engelke: "Focus on yourself first, make sure that you're taking care of yourself, um, and observe the behaviors that you are using and make sure that they're ones that you would want your children to model, uh, first and foremost. Right. And, and ask your, ask your kids about what they have observed. I think that's important. Open up the dialogue. I mean, the fact that my daughter and I had that inner, you know, exchange earlier this week was so powerful and beautiful. So talk to your kids about what they've observed and things that they have learned from you or would like to learn from you."