Investigation ongoing after NE OKC stabbing leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized after a stabbing in northeast Oklahoma City Saturday night.

By: Christian Hans

-

Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead and another hospitalized Saturday night in northeast Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check at approximately 10 p.m. in a wooded area near Northeast 19th Street and North Meridian Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, officers said they found a man and a woman who had both been stabbed numerous times.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

OCPD said it appears the two victims were living together in a camp in the area, but it is unclear what led to the two being stabbed.

No names have been released at this time.

OCPD says anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.