Packaging error leads to Blue Bell ice cream recall

Monday, August 25th 2025, 10:04 am
Blue Bell Creameries has issued a recall of certain ice cream batches due to a packaging error that could pose a risk to people with nut allergies.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, containers of Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream were mistakenly packaged in chocolate chip cookie dough cartons.
The cookie dough flavor does not contain nuts, whereas Moo-llennium Crunch does.
For people with nut allergies, accidentally ingesting nuts can trigger severe or potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.
Blue Bell is asking customers to return the affected ice cream for a full refund. No illnesses connected to the recall have been reported.
The recalled ice cream cartons have code 061027524 on their lids.
