Packaging error leads to Blue Bell ice cream recall

Blue Bell is recalling ice cream after a packaging error led to cookie dough containers being filled with ice cream containing nuts.

Monday, August 25th 2025, 10:04 am

By: Graham Dowers


Blue Bell Creameries has issued a recall of certain ice cream batches due to a packaging error that could pose a risk to people with nut allergies.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, containers of Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream were mistakenly packaged in chocolate chip cookie dough cartons.

The cookie dough flavor does not contain nuts, whereas Moo-llennium Crunch does.

For people with nut allergies, accidentally ingesting nuts can trigger severe or potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.

Blue Bell is asking customers to return the affected ice cream for a full refund. No illnesses connected to the recall have been reported.

The recalled ice cream cartons have code 061027524 on their lids.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

