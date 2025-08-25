Juvenile arrested following deadly Oklahoma City shooting

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City left another teen dead on Saturday.

Monday, August 25th 2025, 12:21 pm

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers responded to a shooting at a residence near Northeast 20th Street and Bath Avenue.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a 17-year-old female victim inside the residence. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

OCPD says a suspect, a 17-year-old male, fled the scene on foot but was later taken into custody.

The suspect has been booked into the Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center on a murder complaint.

OCPD says anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

