Juvenile arrested following deadly Oklahoma City shooting

Monday, August 25th 2025, 12:21 pm
A woman killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers responded to a shooting at a residence near Northeast 20th Street and Bath Avenue.
After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a 17-year-old female victim inside the residence. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OCPD says a suspect, a 17-year-old male, fled the scene on foot but was later taken into custody.
The suspect has been booked into the Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center on a murder complaint.
OCPD says anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.
