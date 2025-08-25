What Caught My Eye: Tornado golf
A man playing golf with a tornado nearby, the record-breaking freshman class at the University of Oklahoma, and a little Mariners fan inhaling Cracker Jacks caught the News 9 team's eyes this week.
Monday, August 25th 2025, 9:42 am
Graham Dowers
See what's catching the News 9 team's eye on August 25, 2025.
