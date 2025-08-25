What Caught My Eye: Tornado golf

A man playing golf with a tornado nearby, the record-breaking freshman class at the University of Oklahoma, and a little Mariners fan inhaling Cracker Jacks caught the News 9 team's eyes this week.

Monday, August 25th 2025, 9:42 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

See what's catching the News 9 team's eye on August 25, 2025.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 25th, 2025

August 22nd, 2025

August 22nd, 2025

August 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025