Enid public safety officer to be honored at funeral after hospital shooting

Loved ones of J.W. Bode, the hospital security officer killed in a shooting inside an Enid hospital last week, will gather on Monday to honor his memory.
Bode, a father of three and grandfather, was working at INTEGRIS Health Enid Hospital when a gunman opened fire inside the hospital. Bode was killed during the incident before police shot and killed the suspect.
A funeral service for Bode is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Enid Church.
The Enid Police Department said that Bode will be honored with a full police honors.
