Enid public safety officer to be honored at funeral after hospital shooting

Enid police will honor fallen public safety officer JW Bode at a funeral service today following his death in a shooting last week.

Monday, August 25th 2025, 9:22 am

By: Graham Dowers


ENID, Okla. -

Loved ones of J.W. Bode, the hospital security officer killed in a shooting inside an Enid hospital last week, will gather on Monday to honor his memory.

RELATED: Public safety officer and suspect killed in officer-involved shooting inside Enid hospital

Bode, a father of three and grandfather, was working at INTEGRIS Health Enid Hospital when a gunman opened fire inside the hospital. Bode was killed during the incident before police shot and killed the suspect.

SEE ALSO: 72-year-old public safety officer killed in Enid hospital shooting

A funeral service for Bode is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Enid Church.

The Enid Police Department said that Bode will be honored with a full police honors.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 25th, 2025

August 25th, 2025

August 25th, 2025

August 25th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025