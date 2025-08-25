Enid public safety officer to be honored at funeral after hospital shooting

Enid police will honor fallen public safety officer JW Bode at a funeral service today following his death in a shooting last week.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Loved ones of J.W. Bode, the hospital security officer killed in a shooting inside an Enid hospital last week, will gather on Monday to honor his memory.

RELATED: Public safety officer and suspect killed in officer-involved shooting inside Enid hospital

Bode, a father of three and grandfather, was working at INTEGRIS Health Enid Hospital when a gunman opened fire inside the hospital. Bode was killed during the incident before police shot and killed the suspect.

SEE ALSO: 72-year-old public safety officer killed in Enid hospital shooting

A funeral service for Bode is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Enid Church.

The Enid Police Department said that Bode will be honored with a full police honors.