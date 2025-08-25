How a small-town Oklahoma training facility continues to produce big-time college athletes

Despite its location on the outskirts of Durant, Oklahoma, C4 Performance and Fitness has built a reputation by pumping out over 200 college athletes.

In rural Oklahoma, off the side of Highway 70 between Durant and Mead, sits an athletic training center called C4 Sports Performance and Fitness.

Founded by former college strength and conditioning coach Sean Cooper, C4 has built a reputation by cranking out high-level college athletes.

Cooper calls it: “The best small-town platform in America.”

He has a point. Despite its location in southeast Oklahoma, near the Red River, C4 has produced over 200 college athletes, with over 140 college football players.

So, what is the secret sauce? The four C’s that make up C4: Commitment, Conditioning, Confidence, and Camaraderie.

“The commitment, you know, it's emotional. The conditioning is physical, the confidence is mental, and the camaraderie is where you put it all together. That's the spiritual. You become an explosive athlete, an explosive human being,” Cooper explained.

C4 athlete and Arkansas commit Colton Yarbrough can vouch.

“Sean Cooper has poured into me about how I need to be confident, and he showed me that I can be confident in myself and all this other stuff because I wasn't always the top dude,” Yarbrough said.

The program builds confidence from an early age, with Cooper training athletes as young as elementary and junior high students. His approach focuses just as much on mental preparation as it does on physical development.

To reinforce that mindset, banners hang throughout the facility highlighting athletes who once trained at C4 and have since reached the highest levels of competition — a daily reminder to small-town Oklahomans of what’s possible with hard work.

“It gives people hope, and it just enriches them and shows them who we truly are and who we want to be. And you know what we're about, and that's work and process and trust in your own timeline,” Cooper said.

Another part of what makes C4 unique is that it makes it easy for coaches to recruit small-town Oklahoma.

It would typically take multiple days and several miles of country roads to see the top guys in the southern part of the state- two things most college football coaches don’t have.

Instead, the coaches just have to go to C4, where the best players in a 2-hour radius can show their skills.

“It maximizes a college coach's time and allows him to recruit and be able to see ten, 15, 20 dudes at one place,” Cooper said.

Cooper left a job as a college football coach to open C4, and he has had several offers to move the facility to bigger cities, but he has always chosen to stay. I asked him why.

“If somebody wouldn't have believed in a small-town kid, I know my life could have been totally different," Cooper answered. "So, I'm trying to give every kid from a small town that opportunity. I'm trying to give every kid without a father that opportunity. I'm trying to give every kid with a father who just wants the best for them, who doesn't understand the lessons that the father is trying to teach. I'm trying to be that third person for them. So, man, I just know it's what I'm called to do.”