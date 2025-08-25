Man charged in deadly Norman road-rage shooting returns to court

Mark Kottka, charged with first-degree murder stemming from a 2023 road-rage shooting in Norman, will be in court on Monday.

By: Christian Hans

-

A man charged in a deadly 2023 shooting in Norman will return to the courtroom Monday morning, according to court documents.

Mark Kottka was charged with first-degree murder after investigators said he shot and killed Christian Gurrola following an altercation along Main Street in July 2023.

RELATED: 1 Dead After Altercation In Roadway Escalates To Shooting In Norman

Court documents say Kottka is claiming he shot Gurrola in self-defense, but Norman Police say Kottka was the aggressor in the deadly incident.

SEE ALSO: Charges Filed, Victim Identified After Altercation Turns Deadly On Main Street In Norman

Kottka could be in court as early as 9 a.m.