Man charged in deadly Norman road-rage shooting returns to court

Mark Kottka, charged with first-degree murder stemming from a 2023 road-rage shooting in Norman, will be in court on Monday.

Monday, August 25th 2025, 8:27 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

A man charged in a deadly 2023 shooting in Norman will return to the courtroom Monday morning, according to court documents.

Mark Kottka was charged with first-degree murder after investigators said he shot and killed Christian Gurrola following an altercation along Main Street in July 2023.

RELATED: 1 Dead After Altercation In Roadway Escalates To Shooting In Norman

Court documents say Kottka is claiming he shot Gurrola in self-defense, but Norman Police say Kottka was the aggressor in the deadly incident.

SEE ALSO: Charges Filed, Victim Identified After Altercation Turns Deadly On Main Street In Norman

Kottka could be in court as early as 9 a.m.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 25th, 2025

August 25th, 2025

August 25th, 2025

August 22nd, 2025

Top Headlines

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025