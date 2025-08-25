Man charged in deadly Norman road-rage shooting returns to court

Monday, August 25th 2025, 8:27 am
A man charged in a deadly 2023 shooting in Norman will return to the courtroom Monday morning, according to court documents.
Mark Kottka was charged with first-degree murder after investigators said he shot and killed Christian Gurrola following an altercation along Main Street in July 2023.
Court documents say Kottka is claiming he shot Gurrola in self-defense, but Norman Police say Kottka was the aggressor in the deadly incident.
Kottka could be in court as early as 9 a.m.
