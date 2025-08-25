Learning tips to lower your waste footprint with OKC Beautiful

OKC Beautiful is inviting community members to join a conversation on practical ways to reduce waste footprint with its "Zero Waste" class.

By: Addie Crawford

-

Everyone produces trash in some form, but OKC Beautiful is hosting a discussion with community members to share tips and tricks to lower our waste footprints.

Through reducing, reusing, and repairing, there are many resources in central Oklahoma to get closer to "zero waste".

OKC Beautiful Executive Director Natalie Evans said their organization is hosting an educational event Monday night to learn how to reduce your waste footprint.

"We are having a zero-waste class this evening with three panelists," Evans said. "They are community members who are going to walk us through how they reduce their waste. Whether that's composting, recycling, reducing, repairing, there are so many ways that we can reduce the amount of waste that we produce."

One of the three panelists, Mary Bixler, said she will be speaking about composting, an efficient way to minimize the amount of food going to waste.

"Composting is really important, because 30 to 40% of household waste is biodegradable," Bixler said. "So much of that ends up going to the landfill, where it actually can't break down like normal materials because it needs oxygen."

Bixler said that when ordinary biodegradable organic materials do not get oxygen, they degrade into methane, which is even more potent than carbon dioxide.

"If we're able to take our food scraps, our eggshells, and actually put them in an operation that will compost, we can keep that from going to the landfill," Bixler said.

With any size donation, you can attend Monday night's class at the Plenty Mercantile on 807 N. Broadway Ave.

The Zero Waste Class is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Get tickets here.