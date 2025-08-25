Multiple apartment units destroyed in NW OKC fire

A northwest Oklahoma City apartment fire destroyed multiple units Sunday evening.

Monday, August 25th 2025, 6:46 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Multiple apartments were destroyed in a fire Sunday evening in northwest Oklahoma City, according to firefighters.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says multiple callers alerted firefighters to flames coming from an apartment complex near Northwest 28th Street and North May Avenue.

No one was injured, but fire officials say it caused extensive damage.

Battalion Chief Randy Cornelius // Oklahoma City Fire Department

"All the apartments are going to be untenable," OKCFD Battalion Chief Randy Cornelius said. "At this time, we're looking at approximately $300-350,000 in damage."

Two dogs were rescued from the apartment complex.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 25th, 2025

August 25th, 2025

August 25th, 2025

August 25th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025