Multiple apartment units destroyed in NW OKC fire

A northwest Oklahoma City apartment fire destroyed multiple units Sunday evening.

By: Christian Hans

Multiple apartments were destroyed in a fire Sunday evening in northwest Oklahoma City, according to firefighters.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says multiple callers alerted firefighters to flames coming from an apartment complex near Northwest 28th Street and North May Avenue.

No one was injured, but fire officials say it caused extensive damage.

Battalion Chief Randy Cornelius // Oklahoma City Fire Department

"All the apartments are going to be untenable," OKCFD Battalion Chief Randy Cornelius said. "At this time, we're looking at approximately $300-350,000 in damage."

Two dogs were rescued from the apartment complex.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.