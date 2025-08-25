Oklahoma County Commissioner Jason Lowe to hold first town hall event

Commissioner Jason Lowe to host town hall meeting on Tuesday, addressing key issues such as the Oklahoma County Jail and affordable housing.

By: Madelyn Fisher

-

Oklahoma County District 1 Commissioner Jason Lowe will hold a town hall meeting on Tuesday, his first since being sworn in back in April.

RELATED: Jason Lowe publicly sworn-in as Oklahoma Co. District 1 Commissioner

The forum, hosted at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, will allow residents to hear updates on major county issues and share their concerns directly with their commissioner.

One of the key topics anticipated in Tuesday’s discussion will be the Oklahoma County Jail, a long-standing concern for many residents in the area. Officials are also expected to provide updates on the Oklahoma County Behavioral Care Center and its progress.

Lowe said affordable housing remains a priority, and county leaders will outline current initiatives and proposals aimed at increasing access to safe housing for residents.

The town hall will also include discussion of property tax freezing programs for qualifying residents, a measure designed to help seniors and vulnerable homeowners manage costs.

The town hall begins at 6 p.m.

Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church is located at 1020 NE 42nd St. in Oklahoma City.