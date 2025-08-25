1 in custody as police investigate fatal SW OKC stabbing

Monday, August 25th 2025, 6:03 am
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Police say the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., when officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance near Southwest 20th Street and South Portland Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a man who had been stabbed on the porch of a residence in the area.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Police say they have one suspect in custody.
