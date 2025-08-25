1 in custody as police investigate fatal SW OKC stabbing

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide on Monday in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: Michael Johnston, Kylee Dedmon

-

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police say the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., when officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance near Southwest 20th Street and South Portland Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a man who had been stabbed on the porch of a residence in the area.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say they have one suspect in custody.