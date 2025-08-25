McClain Co. deputy loses home to arson, community fundraising to rebuild

A McClain County Sheriff’s Deputy lost his home over the weekend after someone set it on fire, along with his personal vehicles. The community is now fundraising to help the family rebuild what was lost.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

-

28-year-old Austin Reeves is accused of burglarizing cars and property belonging to multiple law enforcement officers this week. Law enforcement booked Reeves into the Grady County jail Friday -- but the Chickasaw Nation Prosecutors Office declined to press charges. So, he was released later that day.

According to a federal complaint, hours later, security cameras at Washington Public Schools captured Reeves using a large gas can to ignite a McClain County Sheriff Deputy's vehicles on fire.

In a coordinated effort, the South Metro Area SWAT TEAM arrested Reeves Saturday at his home in Norman.

"It was devastating that somebody targeted a law enforcement officer, but what was more devastating is that he put that officer-- that deputy's family at risk," said Bridget Smith, the owner of Knot Again Bar & Grill in Purcell.

The restaurant said it is working with Four Kings LE/MC -- the Valley Chapter – to raise money for the deputy’s family.

They need “everything,” Knot Again shared.

“They need all household items. It was a total loss. They lost all of their vehicles. They lost everything in their home and so they need everything from basic necessities, houseware, furniture,” she began listing. “The best thing is probably cash donations, because then they can pick their own stuff themselves."

The deputy and his wife have a 3-year-old daughter and a baby boy due later this year, Four Kings Oklahoma stated.

Smith said donating through Four Kings Oklahoma will allow the family to receive 100% of the profits. The 501c3’s cash app is: $FourKingsOK

To donate household items or clothing, please bring donations directly to Knot Again Bar & Grill during open hours.

The family is in need of men's XL shirts, pants 36x32 or XL shorts, and size 11.5 shoes.

They said they also need medium shirts and medium pants for women; size 6 shoes.

Additionally, the deputy's daughter wears and needs 3/4T clothes and 8C shoes.

“That's been very heartwarming -- seeing how much the community has reached out and even the brotherhood of law enforcement,” she added.

You can also donate to the family via GoFundMe.



