18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

An 18-year-old from Norman was killed after losing control of his motorcycle on I-40 and being ejected near the I-35 north on-ramp in Oklahoma City.

By: Graham Dowers

An 18-year-old Norman man was killed early Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle while riding with a group on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. as the rider, identified as Martinez-Nieto, traveled west on I-40 at a high rate of speed near the on-ramp to I-35 north.

Witnesses told investigators the motorcycle began to wobble before the rider lost control, struck the inside wall, then hit the outside barrier.

Troopers said the rider was ejected over the interstate wall and onto a riverbank, and the motorcycle came to rest on the outside shoulder.

Martinez-Nieto was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.