19-year-old killed in Roger Mills County crash

A 19-year-old passenger from Georgia was killed when a vehicle swerved to avoid a deer and crashed on State Highway 283.

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 1:34 pm

By: Graham Dowers


ROGER MILLS Co. -

A 19-year-old passenger from Georgia was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on State Highway 283 in Roger Mills County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. when the driver, 20-year-old Jessie Cunningham of Cheyenne, swerved to avoid a deer. Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway, continued nearly 500 feet in a ditch and struck a tree on the passenger side.

At some point, passenger Raneil Joran Reid, 19, of Duluth, Georgia, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say five other people were inside the vehicle, and seatbelts were not in use by all occupants.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.
