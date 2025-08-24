Connecting kids to agriculture through Read an Accurate Ag Book Week

Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom’s Read an Accurate Ag Book Week will reach thousands of students this September, reading books that accurately portray agriculture.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Each September, Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom hosts Read an Accurate Ag Book Week to help students learn about agriculture through reading. What began in 2018 with 2,000 students has grown to reach more than 23,000 students in classrooms across all 77 counties.

This year, teachers, librarians, legislators and even student groups like 4-H and FFA are joining in by reading books that accurately portray agriculture. We spoke with Emily Ague, state coordinator for Ag in the Classroom, about how the program works, why accurate ag books matter and how educators can get involved.

Can you tell us how this week started?

A: "So it's basically created around National Read a Book Day, which actually falls on September 6th of every year. We thought it was really important for students to have a week where they could just learn about agriculture through books because that's so important. So in 2018, we had about 2,000 students read to across the state. And in 2024, we had 23,000 students read to in all 77 counties."

What kinds of books are permitted?

A: "Okay, so an accurate ag book, basically, it doesn't have to be a non-fiction book about agriculture. It can be a fiction book, it can be fun, it can tell a story. We just want it to tell a story about agriculture, involving agriculture, that portrays it in an accurate way. So we think that's so important. Some examples of non-accurate ag books, which are wonderful books, but Charlotte's Web or Click Clack Moo, because animals don't talk and they also don't type on typewriters. So we want it to be portrayed in a real way. And we want all students to understand where their food and fiber come from. So we think it's so important for them to learn about agriculture."

Who can get involved?

A: "So any educator, any teacher, librarian, we also call on student organizations like 4-H, FFA, also FCCLA. We have them go into classrooms and read books. We also work with volunteers throughout the state of Oklahoma. We have about 26 legislators signed up to participate in reading classrooms. And if these teachers do register and participate, they're actually entered to win a bushel of books, which will be about 25 to 30 books for their classroom or library."

Read and Accurate Ag Book will take place September 2nd through the 5th.