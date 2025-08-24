Education, health care and 2026 elections take center stage on Your Vote Counts

Oklahoma leaders discuss Oklahoma’s education challenges, the 2026 governor’s race, rural health care struggles and new Democratic public forums at the Capitol.

By: Graham Dowers

Education, rural health care and the 2026 governor’s race were key topics on this week’s edition of Your Vote Counts.

Former state representative Jason Dunnington and state senator Paul Rosino joined the discussion, weighing in on Oklahoma’s last-place education ranking, the future of rural hospitals and what voters should expect as the race for governor takes shape.

Education at the forefront of debate

Panelist Jason Dunnington argued the political disputes at the state level are distracting from the real issue: Oklahoma’s last-place ranking in education. He said lawmakers and candidates should focus on solutions to lift schools, teachers and students rather than “extra drama.”

Senator Paul Rosino added that without urgent action, the state risks being “nationally known as an embarrassment” in education. Both panelists said Oklahoma’s workforce and business community are demanding improvements.

Field grows in 2026 governor’s race

The discussion also turned to the growing 2026 gubernatorial field. At least seven Republicans and one Democrat, House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, are in the race, with more expected to announce.

Rosino and Dunnington both said voters should pay attention to how candidates plan to move the state forward rather than sound bites. They noted that seasoned and “mature” candidates are likely to join the field in the coming months, giving Oklahomans a broad range of choices.

Lawmakers weigh rural health care solutions

The panel also addressed the challenges facing rural health care. Rosino said lawmakers are pursuing options like telehealth and expanding the role of nurse practitioners to help fill provider shortages.

Dunnington warned that the system is on a “cliff,” citing recent Medicaid cuts and the high cost of keeping rural hospitals open. He said current federal funding proposals fall short of what’s needed to sustain facilities across Oklahoma.

Democrats launch public forums

The panel discussed a new initiative from state Democrats, who announced a series of public forums at the Capitol to hear directly from constituents.

Dunnington praised the effort but suggested expanding the events to rural Oklahoma to better capture statewide concerns. Rosino agreed, adding that both parties should ensure all voices are heard, not just those in urban areas.

Both panelists said it was encouraging to see Democrats and Republicans seeking input from citizens, whether at the Capitol or in communities across the state.