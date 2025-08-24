Oklahoma lawmakers push for more than $300 million in earmarks

Oklahoma’s congressional delegation has requested more than $300 million in earmarks for road, water, and community projects, but funding depends on passing appropriations bills

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma's congressional delegation has requested more than $300 million in federal earmarks for projects across the state, but whether that money materializes depends on Congress passing full appropriations bills.

Earmarks, sometimes called congressionally directed spending in the Senate or community projects in the House, allow lawmakers to direct federal dollars to specific local projects. Supporters argue that elected members know their communities' needs better than federal agencies.

Which lawmakers support earmarks?

Former U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe was a strong proponent of earmarks, and several current Oklahoma lawmakers continue to back them. Senator Markwayne Mullin, Congressman Tom Cole, Congressman Frank Lucas and Congresswoman Stephanie Bice have all submitted earmark requests this year. Other members of the delegation have declined to participate.

The projects tied to Oklahoma include road and bridge improvements, airport upgrades, water purification systems and funding for drug rehabilitation programs.

Funding depends on appropriations bills

For the earmarks to take effect, Congress must pass actual appropriations bills. If lawmakers opt for a continuing resolution, as they did for the current fiscal year, none of the requests will be funded.

Analysts say Congress may pass another short-term resolution for the beginning of fiscal year 2026, leaving the fate of Oklahoma’s earmarks uncertain.