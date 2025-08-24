Ranking: These are Oklahoma’s Top 10 Public High Schools

A guide to the state of Oklahoma’s top-rated public high schools with dedicated teacher support, excellent student well-being, and a wide variety of academic programs.

By: Naomi Kayser

High school is a pivotal chapter in your child’s life, where tweens become teens, explore academics, consider careers, forge lasting friendships, and shape their identities. With so much at stake, choosing the right public high school in Oklahoma can feel overwhelming.

We’ve rounded up a list of 10 Oklahoma public high schools ranked highly by Niche, a dependable school-ranking site. Niche locates the best schools in a given area based on test scores, college readiness statistics, graduation rates, and more, sourced from attendee reviews and data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Here are the schools that made the Top 10:

1. Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics

Address: 1141 North Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City

District: N/A

Noteworthy Attributes:

Boarding school for grades 11-12 Free tuition, room and board for all Oklahoma residents Member of the National Consortium of Secondary STEM Schools (NCSSS) 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio offers plenty of teacher support for students

What students and parents are saying: “OSSM is the best school Oklahoma can offer to students! The school prepared my son very well for college,” said one parent of the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics. “He went to OU with 60+ college credits and a great scholarship package. He is in grad school now, and his math and science foundation is very strong because of OSSM!”

With a focus on advanced science and math, the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics mission is to “inspire our students to make a difference in the state of Oklahoma and the world by leveraging their knowledge and curiosity for the betterment of mankind,” as stated on the school’s Niche homepage.

2. Booker T. Washington High School

Address: 1514 East Zion St., Tulsa

District: Tulsa Public Schools

Noteworthy Attributes:

Booker T. Washington High School requires an application for enrollment and accepts 350 freshmen each year Business and technology courses like Robotics Engineering and Sports, and Entertainment Marketing provide early career exploration options for students Offers course options for both the International Baccalaureate Diploma and the Advanced Placement program Founded in 1913 to serve African-American communities, the school played a key role in the Tulsa school desegregation program

What students and parents are saying: “The school’s culture is the best part of Booker T. because there are people from all kinds of backgrounds,” said a former senior student of Booker T. Washington High School. “Overall, Booker T. is a great school to attend the classes and teachers definitely prepare students for college.”

Booker T. Washington High School aims “to cultivate a dynamic and inclusive learning environment through rigorous academics, meaningful relationships, and a commitment to service,” as said in their mission statement.

3. Jenks High School

Address: 205 East B St., Jenks

District: Jenks Public Schools

Noteworthy Attributes:

In the top 10 best high schools for athletes in Oklahoma, many students name football games and pep rallies as their favorite school events Diversity is made a priority, recognizing 87 different languages and cultures among the student body High presence of extracurricular activities and clubs Offers course options for honors and Advanced Placement programs

What students and parents are saying: “I have been in a variety of clubs and activities, ranging from choir to student council to soccer, and in every single group I have been able to find close friends and connection with these people, even though they could be complete opposites from the people I usually hang out with,” said a former junior student of Jenks High School.

Jenks High School ranks very high for student well-being, as seen on the school’s Niche rating for culture and safety, where over 70% of students report feeling both safe and happy at school.

4. Harding Charter Preparatory High School

Address: NE 101st St., Oklahoma City

District: Harding Charter School

Noteworthy Attributes:

Equity-focused and diverse student body, promoting access to college preparation for all All students take pre-Advanced Placement and Advanced Placement courses Fine Arts program is recognized both nationally and statewide Small student body creates an intimate environment with plenty of teacher support

What students and parents are saying: “Harding Charter Preparatory High School is a college readiness school that prepares students for college,” said a former senior at Harding Charter Preparatory High School. “One thing I like about the school is that it gives such amazing opportunities for students that are trying to further their education.”

While focusing on college preparation, Harding Charter Preparatory High School’s mission is “to provide each student with an academically challenging and equitable educational experience through an Advanced Placement curriculum, which will prepare all graduates for success at a four-year university,” as outlined on the school website.

5. Edmond Memorial High School

Address: 1000 East 15th St., Edmond

District: Edmond Public Schools

Noteworthy Attributes:

Promotes the four core values of belonging, collaboration, integrity, and hope Large focus on philanthropy, with a week called SWINE week dedicated to raising money for those in need Many sports teams available to join, including Esports, and over 20 club options Its 1922 founding and honoring of six fallen soldiers that graduated from the original Edmond High School represents a rich history and strong school spirit

What students and parents are saying: “The overall student body and energy was amazing,” said an alum of Edmond Memorial High School. “Everyone was involved and had a good attitude about school in general. The teachers were helpful and easy to form connections with.”

Edmond Memorial High School’s promotion of extracurriculars is reflected in its high Niche rating for clubs and activities, with 83% of students and parents acknowledging the large number of organizations to participate in.

6. Edmond North High School

Address: 215 West Danforth Road, Edmond

District: Edmond Public Schools

Noteworthy Attributes:

Promotes leadership and service alongside academics Large focus on philanthropy, with a week called BALTO week dedicated to raising money for those in need Reliable counseling center with many resources available for student needs and college preparation Offers over 20 Advanced Placement courses with a pass rate of 61.5%

What students and parents are saying: “North is an all-around great school!” said a former freshman at Edmond North High School. “Most teachers are awesome and very easy to work with; the principal and counselors can really help you with anything you might need and are very flexible.”

The supportive faculty at Edmond North High School shows in its Niche feedback for teachers, stating that “72% of students and parents agree that the teachers genuinely care about the students.”

7. Classen School of Advanced Studies

Address: 1901 North Ellison Ave., Oklahoma City

District: Oklahoma City Public Schools

Noteworthy Attributes:

Ranks first in the best high schools for the arts in Oklahoma Students choose between two college preparatory programs – the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program or the Visual and Performing Arts Program Recently developed the Early Start Program, a partnership with Oklahoma City Community College that creates opportunities for students to earn college credit Oldest high school building in Oklahoma City, first opening as a junior high in 1919

What students and parents are saying: “The IB program has some of the most high quality teachers, ingenious teaching methods, and revolutionary assignments that really encourage students to be independent thinkers," said a former senior at Classen School of Advanced Studies.

The Classen School of Advanced Studies provides a focused, major-based pathway through high school with a mission “to ensure that all students learn at high levels to become high-quality, academically prepared, global citizens,” stated within the school’s mission statement.

8. Union High School Freshman Academy

Address: 7616 South Garnett Road, Broken Arrow

District: Union Public Schools

Noteworthy Attributes:

Academy for ninth-grade students to aid in the transition from middle to high school (graduates enroll in Union High School for grades 10-12) Promotes collaboration in both students and teachers through student courses and required weekly faculty meetings The student course U-Time teaches students valuable life skills, from social and emotional learning, to goal setting and time management Extremely high rates of proficiency in both reading (86%) and math (86%)

What students and parents are saying: “I enjoy how open the teachers are to communication, and how willing they are to work with other students in order to help them keep their grades up,” said a former freshman of Union High School Freshman Academy.

Union High School Freshman Academy offers a unique program that aims “to empower students to embrace the challenges that come with the foundational first year of high school by providing an experience that intentionally transitions students from middle school to high school,” says the school’s mission statement.

9. Stillwater High School

Address: 1224 North Husband St., Stillwater

District: Stillwater Public Schools

Noteworthy Attributes:

Public high school serving grades 10-12 82% of graduates pursue higher education – either two- or four-year universities Over 40 clubs and other student organizations to participate in Grades 11-12 can take classes at the Meridian Technology Center, an industry-focused trade school, for half of their school day

What students and parents are saying: “I enjoyed the clubs and extracurriculars that were offered to us,” said an alum of Stillwater High School. “I attended Meridian Technology Center as well, so I feel like that is what prepared me most for my career in health care and my completion of my chemistry degree.”

Stillwater High School incorporates a large number of partner programs within its curriculum, and the school’s Niche rating for clubs and activities states that “90% of students and parents agree that there are plenty of clubs and organizations for students to get involved in.”

10. Warner High School

Address: 1012 5th Ave., Warner

District: Warner Public Schools

Noteworthy Attributes:

Ranks second among the best public high school teachers in Oklahoma Small student body creates an intimate environment with plenty of teacher support Popular extracurriculars include Future Farmers of America (FFA), Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), and the Racing Team Students report an exceptional band program

What students and parents are saying: “The teachers do a wonderful job teaching and preparing students for the real world, especially college,” said a former senior of Warner High School. “I love the school spirit and great attitudes that are shown here.”

Warner High School’s community-oriented values and attentive faculty are reflected in Niche’s high rating for Warner teachers, saying that “79% of students and parents agree that the teachers give engaging lessons.”

Naomi Kayser is a contributor for Griffin Media.