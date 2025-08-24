Norman man charged in 2023 road rage shooting due back in court

Mark Kotka, accused of first-degree murder in a 2023 road rage shooting in Norman, is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 9:27 am

By: Graham Dowers


NORMAN, Okla. -

A Norman man accused in a deadly 2023 road rage shooting is scheduled to return to court Monday morning.

Prosecutors charged Mark Kotka with first-degree murder in the death of a man named Christian following a confrontation along Main Street in Norman. Investigators said Kotka shot and killed Christian after the altercation.

Kotka’s attorneys claim he acted in self-defense, but police said evidence shows he was the aggressor.

His next court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.
