Norman man charged in 2023 road rage shooting due back in court

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 9:27 am
A Norman man accused in a deadly 2023 road rage shooting is scheduled to return to court Monday morning.
Prosecutors charged Mark Kotka with first-degree murder in the death of a man named Christian following a confrontation along Main Street in Norman. Investigators said Kotka shot and killed Christian after the altercation.
Kotka’s attorneys claim he acted in self-defense, but police said evidence shows he was the aggressor.
His next court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.
